RETRO GALLERY: 12 pictures from the sport pages of 10 years ago

How many of the stories and people on the pictures you remember from the September 6, 2012 edition?
1. Castleford Tigers outplayed in final home game
Nathan Massey drives the ball in against Catalans Dragons in Castleford Tigers' final home game of the 2012 season. Their poor campaign was summed up as they lost 46-26.
Photo: Freelance
2. League Leaders' Shield winners
Andy Bostock played his part as Featherstone Rovers' clinched the Championship League Leaders' Shield with a 46-4 win over Keighley Cougars. Daryl Powell's men finished top of the table for the third successive year.
Photo: Bob Nunn
3. Challenge Cup winners
Featherstone Rovers Ladies with the Women's Challenge Cup they won in the 2012 final.
Photo: Gary Coyle
4. Daryl for England
Castleford Tigers' Daryl Clark was called up to the England Knights squad while teammate Rangi Chase was named in the senior squad.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson