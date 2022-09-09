News you can trust since 1852
Ryan Hudson in action in his last home game with Castleford Tigers when they took on Catalans Dragons in 2012.

RETRO GALLERY: 12 pictures from the sport pages of 10 years ago

Here's 12 pictures from the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express this week 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:00 am

How many of the stories and people on the pictures you remember from the September 6, 2012 edition?

1. Castleford Tigers outplayed in final home game

Nathan Massey drives the ball in against Catalans Dragons in Castleford Tigers' final home game of the 2012 season. Their poor campaign was summed up as they lost 46-26.

2. League Leaders' Shield winners

Andy Bostock played his part as Featherstone Rovers' clinched the Championship League Leaders' Shield with a 46-4 win over Keighley Cougars. Daryl Powell's men finished top of the table for the third successive year.

3. Challenge Cup winners

Featherstone Rovers Ladies with the Women's Challenge Cup they won in the 2012 final.

4. Daryl for England

Castleford Tigers' Daryl Clark was called up to the England Knights squad while teammate Rangi Chase was named in the senior squad.

