RETRO GALLERY: Pictures from the sport pages of 10 years ago

How many of these stories and pictures you remember from the March 8, 2012 edition?
1. Rangi's selection
Rangi Chase takes on Kevin Sinfield in Castleford Tigers' derby game with Leeds Rhinos. While unlucky in this game it was a big week for Rangi as he was included in the England elite training squad.
2. England Lions
Zak Hardaker, a Leeds Rhinos player in 2012, was called into the England elite training squad along with two other former Featherstone Lions players, Rob Burrow and Tom Briscoe.
3. Rovers' run ends
Matty Dale was a try scorer for Featherstone Rovers, but their 15-match winning run was ended with a 34-22 defeat to Batley Bulldogs in the Northern Rail Cup group stage.
4. Daryl's planning
Head coach Daryl Powell spoke to the Express about how his plans were going for Featherstone Rovers' opening league game, which was to be against Keighley Cougars. He told us that four players - Ian Hardman, Jon Grayshon, James Lockwood and Mick Haley, would be returning to the team after missing the defeat to Batley.