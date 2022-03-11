Jake Emmitt takes the attack to Leeds Rhinos and tries to avoid a flying tackle by Jamie Peacock in a Super League game a decade ago. Castleford Tigers showed improved form but lost 36-14 to their West Yorkshire rivals.

RETRO GALLERY: Pictures from the sport pages of 10 years ago

Here's this week's look at 10 images from the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express a decade ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 11th March 2022, 10:00 am

How many of these stories and pictures you remember from the March 8, 2012 edition?

1. Rangi's selection

Rangi Chase takes on Kevin Sinfield in Castleford Tigers' derby game with Leeds Rhinos. While unlucky in this game it was a big week for Rangi as he was included in the England elite training squad.

2. England Lions

Zak Hardaker, a Leeds Rhinos player in 2012, was called into the England elite training squad along with two other former Featherstone Lions players, Rob Burrow and Tom Briscoe.

3. Rovers' run ends

Matty Dale was a try scorer for Featherstone Rovers, but their 15-match winning run was ended with a 34-22 defeat to Batley Bulldogs in the Northern Rail Cup group stage.

4. Daryl's planning

Head coach Daryl Powell spoke to the Express about how his plans were going for Featherstone Rovers' opening league game, which was to be against Keighley Cougars. He told us that four players - Ian Hardman, Jon Grayshon, James Lockwood and Mick Haley, would be returning to the team after missing the defeat to Batley.

