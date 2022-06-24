RETRO PICTURE FOCUS: 11 Images from our sport pages of 10 years ago

How many of these stories and photos do you remember from the June 21, 2012 edition?
1. Record breaker
Featherstone Rovers' Liam Finn set a new world goalkicking record when converting all 10 of the tries in the big win over Keighley Cougars. It took his tally to 41 consecutive goal kicks to beat Barry Eaton's previous record while playing for Batley.
2. New deal for Jack
The Express reported on news that Jack Bussey signed a new two-year contract extension with Featherstone Rovers.
3. Rangi for England
Castleford Tigers' Rangi Chase played a key role in England's 18-10 win over the Exiles team as Super League took a break a decade ago for the international match. Picture: SWpix.com
4. Zac's hat-trick
Zac Snellgrove crossed for a hat-trick of tries for Castleford Tigers U18s in their 52-42 victory over Hull KR U18s.