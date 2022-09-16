News you can trust since 1852
The Pontefract Ladies team who won the European Club Championship in Prague a decade ago. The team pictured is (from left): Kirsty McPhee, Katie Smith, Sarah Bowles, Orla Noom, Vanessa Atkinson, Deon Saffery.

RETRO PICTURE GALLERY: 10 pictures from our sport pages of 10 years ago

Here's 10 pictures that featured in the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express this month 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 16th September 2022, 10:00 am

See how many of the stories and photos you remember from the September 13, 2012 edition.

1. Danny looking forward to taking coaching role

Castleford Tigers' Danny Orr was featured in the Express 10 years ago saying how he was looking forward to going into coaching after bringing the curtain down on his playing career at the end of the 2012 season.

Photo: steve riding

2. Weller Hauraki signs

Castleford Tigers announced the signing of Weller Hauraki from Leeds Rhinos.

Photo: steve riding

3. Tigers bow out with defeat

Jordan Thompson was a try scorer but Castleford Tigers ended the 2012 season with a seventh successive defeat as they lost 36-10 at Hull FC.

Photo: Simon Hulme..Yorkshire Post

4. Nothing taken for granted by Rovers

Ian Hardman was featured in the Express previewing an upcoming Championship play-off game for his Featherstone Rovers side against Leigh Centurions. Rovers had beaten Leigh three times in the regular season, but the Fev star said nothing was being taken for granted for the rematch.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Pontefract
