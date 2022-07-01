The Express reported that Castleford Tigers had announced the signing of Jake Webster from Hull KR on an initial three-year contract. Jake, then 28, went on to become a real fans favourite once in the Castleford Tigers jersey.

RETRO PICTURE GALLERY: 12 pictures from our sport pages of 10 years ago

Here's 12 pictures featured in the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express this week 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 1st July 2022, 10:00 am

How many of these stories and photos do you remember from the June 28, 2012 edition?

1. Jamie on board

Another transfer was confirmed with Jamie Ellis agreeing a new deal at Castleford Tigers to move from Hull FC.

2. Nick announces retirement

In a busy week of Castleford Tigers announcements winger Nick Youngquest confirmed that he was retiring at the end of the 2012 season.

3. Rangi suspended

There was more off the field news from Castleford Tigers after they suspended star player Rangi Chase while the club undertook an internal inquiry following an alleged breach of club rules.

4. Tigers lose to Rhinos

On the field it was not great for Castleford Tigers as they lost 40-22 away to local rivals Leeds Rhinos. Ryan Hall is seen here scoring one of his two tries for Leeds in the game.

Pontefract
