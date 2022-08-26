News you can trust since 1852
Adam Milner gets clear on the way to a try for Castleford Tigers against London Broncos. But it was not to end well for the Tigers as they lost 42-20.'Four-try Dorn sinks old club' was the headline in the August 16, 2012 edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.

RETRO PICTURE GALLERY: 12 pictures from our sport pages of 10 years ago

Here's 12 pictures that featured in the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express this month 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:00 am

See how many of the stories and photos you remember from the August editions of 2012.

1. Tigers lose derby

No way through for Paul Jackson and no good news for Castleford Tigers as they lost 40-12 to local rivals Wakefield Wildcats. 'Derby misery for woeful Cas' said the August 9 headline.

2. Keep the faith

Castleford Tigers chief executive Steve Ferris vowed to restore happier times at the club and asked fans to keep the faith. 'We know we have loyal fans, but we also know they are becoming increasingly disillusioned," he said.

3. Rovers bounce back

James Lockwood fends off Nathan Freer as Featherstone Rovers bounced back from Northern Rail Cup final defeat against Halifax by beating York City Knights 40-12.

4. Fryston's title

Fryston Warriors' Adam Dickinson tackled by Oulton players in the penultimate game of the 2012 season in the Yorkshire Men's League. Fryston won 76-0 and a week later were confirmed as Premier Division champions after a 68-0 win over Bradford Dudley Hill

