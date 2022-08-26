RETRO PICTURE GALLERY: 12 pictures from our sport pages of 10 years ago

See how many of the stories and photos you remember from the August editions of 2012.
1. Tigers lose derby
No way through for Paul Jackson and no good news for Castleford Tigers as they lost 40-12 to local rivals Wakefield Wildcats. 'Derby misery for woeful Cas' said the August 9 headline.
Photo: Freelance
2. Keep the faith
Castleford Tigers chief executive Steve Ferris vowed to restore happier times at the club and asked fans to keep the faith. 'We know we have loyal fans, but we also know they are becoming increasingly disillusioned," he said.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Rovers bounce back
James Lockwood fends off Nathan Freer as Featherstone Rovers bounced back from Northern Rail Cup final defeat against Halifax by beating York City Knights 40-12.
Photo: Lorne Mosley
4. Fryston's title
Fryston Warriors' Adam Dickinson tackled by Oulton players in the penultimate game of the 2012 season in the Yorkshire Men's League. Fryston won 76-0 and a week later were confirmed as Premier Division champions after a 68-0 win over Bradford Dudley Hill
Photo: Matthew Merrick