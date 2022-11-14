Sandal RUFC's late rally is not enough for victory against leaders Billingham

Playing against the slope, Sandal started well with an unconverted try after only two minutes. Joe Allott made a break from his own half and his pass gave Dom Fawcett the opportunity to run 50 metres and touch down in the top corner.

Defences then held firm until the 33rd minute when Billingham took a quick tap penalty and some clever inter-passing saw them over for a try that was converted.

The visitors scored again with a rolling maul from a line-out resulting in a converted try.

Sandal RUFC lost out to the league leaders.

On the stroke of half-time Sandal lost a player to the sin-bin for persistent offside and Billingham took advantage to grab their third try from a kick ahead which found the right winger. The conversion was missed but they held a 19-5 lead at the break.

The visitors stretched their lead by three points after the break when kicking a penalty and Sandal suffered from being given a second yellow card.

A further converted try saw Billingham go 29-5 up on 70 minutes, but Sandal produced a spirited finish to the game.

While all now seemed to be lost, they went on the offensive from the resumption into their opponents’ territory, which resulted in Will Henshaw crossing for his maiden first XV try under the posts. Jake Adams added the conversion.

Joe Allott then made a superb break before handing on to a supporting Jake Adams who touched down near the posts. He converted his own try to cut the deficit to 10 points, but time ran out for Sandal to make further inroads.

Billingham were deserved winners and had been clinical, but not as impressive as maybe expected from a top of the table side.