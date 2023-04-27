The girls have battled hard to reach this stage having seen off stiff competition from across the North and Midlands.

Sandal so far remain unbeaten this season and will look to try and keep that run intact as they take on a formidable Horsham RUFC side, from West Sussex in a semi-final that will be available to view live on the England RFU youtube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sandal team has been in action in this competition since back in October when they won 39-10 away at Littleborough in the first round.

Slazenger Hockey Club girls U12s' show off their Yorkshire League trophies.

The second round brought a 42-0 home win over old rivals Castleford before an even bigger victory saw Sandal defeat Old Crossleyans 60-7 in the third round in January.

In the fourth round Sandal were at home again and winning 50-5 against Houghton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month's quarter-final saw Sandal come out on top 29-19 against Liverpool St Helens at home then they beat Mansfield 32-19 away in the regional final to earn the place on the national stage.

Sandal girls section was formed in February, 2015, with six players and has continued to grow, now facilitating around 80 girls with four sections, U12s, U14s, U16s and U18s. The future at Sandal is also bright with Bridget Campbell and Freya Greensmith earning England U18s honours and several ex-players now in the Women's Premiership.

Sandal RUFC Girls U16s are set to play in the National Cup semi-final.

The club currently have 15 players involved in the Yorkshire Centre of Excellence and 13 in Yorkshire DPP.

Advertisement Hide Ad