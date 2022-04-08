Slazenger Hockey Club youngsters are crowned Yorkshire and North East champions

Slazenger Hockey Girls U10s won the Yorkshire and North East Championship. Pictured are: Edie S, Lauren W, Beth B, Lorna G, Amelia S, Sophie H, Rosie M, Amelie S (GK).

The girls were well prepared for the regional finals taking place in Leeds on Sunday as they have been undefeated all season – and they maintained that form with another string of top displays.

First up were the group stages with Slazenger up against Doncaster in their opening game.

They started strongly with Rosie scoring a superb early goal, which gave the team the confidence they needed.

The defence of Lorna and Amelia ensured that the opposition did not penetrate the D so goalkeeper Amie was not required. Two further goals from Rosie and Beth ensured that Slaz had a good start to the competition with a 3-0 win.

The next game against Morpeth saw Sophie and Lauren both make brilliant runs down the wings with the ball and they had some excellent shots.

The team’s efforts were finally rewarded with a goal from Rosie while Edie hit the post in a 1-0 success.

The third group game was against City of York and Slaz started strongly with a solid press led by Beth. There was some brilliant hockey being played and goals came from Sophie (two), Lauren (two), Beth and Rosie in a 6-0 win.

The three wins meant that Slazenger topped their group and would be playing Thirsk in the semi-finals.

The team played exceptionally well together, the defence of Lorna, Amelia and Amie (GK) were needed to keep the opposition from scoring.

Slaz impressed with some quick balls from Amelia and superb stick skills from Rosie.

It was Sophie that finally opened the scoring and it stayed 1-0 to the finish, taking the team through to the final, which was to be against the Morpeth side from the north east.

The final turned out to be a thrilling game with Slaz dominating from the start.

Edie, Beth, Lauren and Sophie made some great runs with the ball and created many chances.

Slaz continued to apply the pressure and were rewarded with two early goals from Rosie and Lauren.

Amelia and Lorna ensured the opposition were not given any chances and distributed the ball up the wings to the forwards.

Rosie dominated in midfield and created chances, which Lauren and Sophie took, making it 4-0.

Morpeth fought back late on and became the first team to put a goal past the Slaz team.