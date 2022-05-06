Slazenger Hockey Club youngsters round off unbeaten season with grand win

After being crowned the Yorkshire and North East Hockey champions a few weeks earlier in a regional finals day taking place in Leeds the girls had to do it all over again to add more silverware to their collection.

Slazenger had already been crowned league winners, but now were looking to win the grand final tournament to put the icing on the cake to the girls season.

They achieved their ambition in fine style and completed their campaign with an incredible unbeaten record in all the matches they played.

Slazenger U10s have added league success to their cup win in 2022. Pictured are: Rosie M, Lauren W, Beth B, Lorna G, Amelie S, Amelia S, Sophie H, Edie S.

The youngsters deserve the glory that has come their way due to the hard work they have shown in five years developing their skills with the club.

Their achievements have not only come from their talent that they have developed over the years but their dedication and resilience to ups and downs.