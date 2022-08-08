South Elmsall's Lewis Daykin defies injuries to make winning bareknuckle boxing debut

“Honey Badger” Daykin took on Tony Meehan as part of a big Bare Fist Boxing Association bill at the Silver Blades Ice Rink, in Sheffield and came out on top despite breaking both his hands in the opening round.

In what many of the crowd thought was the fight of the night the South Elmsall man overcame a tough opponent in a display that showed the kind of determination he has proved in a career that started six years ago. Daykin has autism and has tried his hand at boxing, muay thai and K1 before now moving into the bareknuckle boxing world.

Although his debut fight was a big success, it was not without cost for the 27-year-old who broke fingers and a knuckle on his right hand and a finger on his left hand.

Lewis Daykin made a winning debut in bareknuckle boxing.

“Luckily I don’t need any surgery,” said Lewis. “But my hands are in splints and I’ve got used to having three fingers out of 10.

“I can’t make a fist and I can’t open my hands properly. Training’s a no-go and I can’t drive or anything like that at the minute.