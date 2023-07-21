News you can trust since 1852
Spenborough AC are victorious in Northern League match at York

Spenborough Athletics Club's senior athletes travelled to York for their latest Northern League match and ended the day in the first place, narrowly beating Leeds.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 21st Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

The victory was mainly due to good performances from the women, particularly in the sprinting events.

They were led by Molly Waring who won the 100m and 400m hurdles as well as taking first place in the 200m B race and second in the 400m.

Soraya Crodden won the 100m, 400m hurdles and 100m hurdles B races.

Olivia Reah won the triple jump for Spenborough AC at the Northern League meeting at York.Olivia Reah won the triple jump for Spenborough AC at the Northern League meeting at York.
Other victories came from Isabel White in 200m and Estelle Williams in the 100m hurdles.

Olivia Reah won the triple jump and Catriona Gentleman was first in the hammer throw.

Glenn Aspindle and Jake Darby were the inspiration of the men's side of the team.

Glenn won the 110m hurdles and pole vault and placed second in the high jump and javelin, while Jake won the hammer as well as the B 110m hurdles and javelin events.

Glenn Aspindle won the 110m hurdles and pole vault and placed second in high jump and javelin events in the Northern League meeting at York.Glenn Aspindle won the 110m hurdles and pole vault and placed second in high jump and javelin events in the Northern League meeting at York.
Other fine performances came from Connor Bell who won the 'B' hammer throw, Tyler Cousins placing second in the 'B' long jump and James Bell throwing to second place in the 'B' javelin.

Ending the afternoon, the men placed second in the 4x100m relay while the women were narrow victors in the 4x100m relay, just beating Leeds, and were second in the 4x400m.

Spenborough remain second in the league, just one point behind Leeds. The next match is at Barnsley on August 19.

