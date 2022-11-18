Strong turnout of Wakefield Harriers for Thornes Park cross country run

Once again, the Harriers had one individual winner in Rosie Thistlewood, who convincingly won the U15 girls’ race.

Also with a top three finish was Euan Gaskin who was third in the U17 men's race.

The senior men's team had an excellent turnout of 13 runners and Daniel Franks ran superbly to finish in a fine sixth place.

Wakefield Harriers U15s girls team competed well at the English National Cross Country Relay Championships at Mansfield.

The other 'A' team scorers were Ben Butler, who finished in 15th, Simon Midwood, 21st, Chris Hunter, 22nd, Steve Lowe, 32nd, and Andrew Cartwright, 36th, as the team finished second.

The 'B' team of Ashley Crow (44th), Andrew Teasdale (45th), U20 Elliot Prentice (48th), Philip Ambler (86th), Paul Gilbert (90th) and Ian Shipley (118th) also did well.

The senior ladies also managed two full teams and they were led home again by Charlotte Knowles, who finished in a fine sixth place.

Helen Beck ran well to finish 15th and with Angela Dales 30th and Natalie-Jade Harris 45th the team finished fourth.

Also doing well for the 'B' team were U20 Holly Walker (50th), Joanne Biltcliffe (59th), Georgina Yoh (62nd) and Laura Sellers (73rd).

In the U15 girls race the 'A' team of Rosie Thistlewood, first, Jessica Watson, 12th, and Evie Tunney, 16th, were fourth team and they were supported by Beth Griffiths in 20th and Ava Walsh in 34th.

There was another great turnout of Junior Jets from the club, with 11 boys and six girls in the U11 age group competing.

In the U11 boys race the scoring trio of Sydney Swan (9th), Cade McAndrew (16th) and Oliver Smith (18th) did well to finish as the second team.

There was also a strong 'B' team of Locklan Ruddock (20th), Ethan Ford (22nd) and Harry Beck (25th) while a good 'C' team saw Oliver Hastings 26th, Tommy Rudd 27th and Harris Adams 32nd.

Coen Walsh (34th) and William Backhouse (38th) also ran well for the club.

The U11 girls 'A' team were fifth, the scorers being Eirian Clark, 21st, Hannah Adam, 33rd, and Maisie Sayles, 38th.

Harriers also had a 'B' team of Isobel Powell, 42nd, Jessica Gilbert, 43rd and Isabella Fawson, 48th.

In the other age groups, where Wakefield did not have complete teams, running well individually and competing with distinction for the club were Paige Watson (14th U17 ladies), Millie Powell (15th U17 ladies), Luke Cartwright (19th U15 boys), Samuel Bona (9th U13 boys) and Thomas Hastings (20th U13 boys).

At the prestigious English National Cross Country Relay Championships at Mansfield many of England's leading middle distance and long distance runners were competing, including several well known internationals.

Harriers had several teams competing and they all did well.

A strong senior ladies team of Suzanne Brooke, Helen Beck and Charlotte Knowles ran solidly to finish 38th out of 139 teams in the event.

The Wakefield team of Steve Lowe, Chris Ward, Andrew Teasdale and Liam O'Flaherty all ran well to finish 116th team out of 198 in the senior men's event.

The best turnout from the club was in the U15 girls age group, where the 'A' team of Rosie Thistlewood, Jessica Watson and Evie Tunney were a good 30th.

The 'B' team of Beth Griffiths, Ava Walsh and Amelia Thorpe finished a respectable 69th out of 95 competing teams.

