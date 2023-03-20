Sunday League: Premiership One leaders Fryston AFC go nap against Wakefield Athletic

Fryston came into the game off the back of a first league defeat, but put matters right with a 5-1 win after a nervy start that had suggested a tight affair.

The first chance fell to Athletic's Kane Whitaker who got on the end of Danny Young’s through ball only to see his effort agonisingly go agonisingly the wrong side of the post.

Fryston started creating their own chances with Liam Cooper and Andrew Horbury seeing efforts well saved by goalkeeper Michael Hidle.

Both did manage to get on the scoresheet, however, as three quickfire goals in a 10-minute spell put the leaders in charge, Horbury netting twice and Cooper once.

Athletic were limited to strikes from range from Banta Dorbol and they were but unable to test the visiting goalkeeper.

Abubakary Touray, Gavin Pearson, Banta Darbol and Raymond Cheng worked hard in the second half and a glimmer of hope saw Danny Young send a powerful low drive into the side netting.

Good play by defensive backline of Josh Hemingway, Joe Dack, Jack Rothery and Gary Jones allowed the latter to develop his run to find the through ball for Whitaker who cut inside a covering defender but sent his curling effort wide of the post.

The positive play provided no returns as at the other end, an attack by the visiting substitute John Adey saw him drive forward following a tackle that rediverted the ball to his path towards goal to finish calmly a side foot finish to make it 4-0.

Another Fryston substitute Jake Hogg managed to get on the scoresheet as he cut past the advancing home goalkeeper to finish with the defender on the line unable to block the attempt.

The goal of the game came from Athletic's Whitaker as he sent his precise curling free-kick into the top corner with Fryston keeper Jamie Rollinson scrambling across but unable to meet the effort.

This proved a mere consolation, however, with Fryston seeing out the remainder of the game to resume their dominance at top of the league with two games remaining.

Their nearest challengers are Chequerfield, 16 points adrift, but with six games in hand.

The Howdens man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic was shared by Kane Whitaker, Gavin Pearson and Joe Dack.

Nostell MW Sunday sailed through to the semi-finals of the Landlords Trophy with a 6-1 win away to Staincross FC.

Lewis Hughes and Ben McAdam netted to have Welfare ahead at half-time and further goals followed after the break from Elliot Johnson, Billy Mole, Josh Craig and Dillon Connelly.

Angel Inn went out at the quarter-final stage as they lost 4-2 to Mount Pleasant despite goals from Bradley Purnell and Jack Silverwood.

Premiership Two leaders Glasshoughton Rangers went eight points clear with a 10-2 success at Crown Scissett.

Will Kemp struck twice to give Hemsworth MW Sunday a 2-0 win at neighbours West End Terriers Sunday.

College FC had Ruben Delgado on target twice and Harrison Carney once as they beat Eggborough Eagles 3-2 in Championship One.

Matthew McMinn and David Best netted for the Eagles.

Goals by Joe Stephenson and Liam Churchill earned a 2-2 draw for Great Preston Sundays at Flockton, for who Thomas Smith netted twice.

Ethan Nixon found the net twice in Dale Club’s 3-0 victory at King George OB.

Stanley Juniors moved up to third in Championship Two with a 4-3 success at home to Pontefract Collieries Sunday.

Ben Pears, Nathan Smith, Daniel Glassford and Oliver Marshall were on target for the winners with Gareth Walshaw, Jack Boden and Luke Ordish replying.

Wakefield Sunday League’s first silverware is at stake with double-header cup finals on Sunday at the Crofton Community Centre (home of Nostell MW).

The first final with a 10.30 am kick-off time is the Championship Two League Cup final between unbeaten table toppers Alverthorpe Athletic and mid-table Wakefield Athletic B.

The second game kicks off at 2.30pm with Flockton taking on Mount Pleasant in the Championship One League Cup final.

