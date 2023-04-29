Superb Slazenger hockey girls enjoy double success in Yorkshire League

After clinching the Yorkshire Hockey League title last month they have now made it a double success by winning the trophy for the Yorkshire League Play-off tournament.

The play-offs involved a tournament with all the best eight teams in the Yorkshire leagues and saw Slazenger win all their group games to advance into the semi finals where they faced a strong Doncaster side.

Their opponents made a strong start to the game with goalkeeper Amelie Satterthwaite having to make a great early save. This woke up the Slazenger team and they soon went on to open the scoring.

Slazenger Hockey Club girls U12s' show off their Yorkshire League trophies.

With the confidence they needed the girls took charge of the match and the game finished 4-0 to Slazengers with some great goals from Lauren Wood and Sophie Holland.

They were now through to the final to meet another strong team in York.

The girls were really up for the game and they showed character, resilience and determination to play so well as a team.

Great defensive work from Amelia Sykes, Kate Eley and Lorna Godson kept the York attackers out of the D.

Rosie Mills dominated the game in the midfield and delivered some great passes to the forwards, allowing Connie to put away two great goals to give Slazengers a fantastic 2-0 win.

Slazengers’ league and play-offs trophy winners are pictured right: From left, they are Amelie Satterthwaite, Lorna Godson, Rosie Mills, Kate Eley, Sophie Holland, Connie Fozzard, Amelia Sykes, Lauren Wood.

