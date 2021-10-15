Sykes at the double in impressive follow-up victory for Slazenger Ladies

Slazenger goal star Sarah Sykes.

After being trained hard in preparation the team was confident and went on to produce some terrific hockey throughout the 70 minutes, piecing together slick passes and driving hard with the ball.

Sarah Sykes set the team off with two goals in quick succession and it did not take long for Jessica Rudge to follow suit with her own little flick.

As always Ellie Page was in the right place at the right time and put Slaz’s final goal away.

The defence had been solid, but Adel managed to breach it twice, although they only proved consolation goals.

Honourable mention should go to Erin, the new keeper who proved skills trump experience and took the player of the match.

Slazenger Ladies seconds had to settle for a 2-2 draw when they welcomed Thirsk seconds.

The game started slowly for Slazengers with the visitors pushing forward for chances. The defence was solid, but the pressure told as Thirsk scored twice and could have had another had it not been for a penalty flick save by keeper Tracy Lorriman.

Slazenger hit back, however, and pulled a goal back through Lucy Howarth. They had added energy in the second half and Hannah Kyle equalised.