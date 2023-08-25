Wakefield A team are crowned Tennis League champions ahead of Sandal
In their last match of the season, Wakefield Tennis Club‘s A team needed at least a draw against a strong Ackworth side to win the Division One title.
And after a hard fought match Wakefield came away with an excellent four sets to two victory to pip last year’s champions Sandal A by just two points and secure the league title.
Barnsley Tennis Club finished the season in a creditable third place in the league, which was formed in 1925, and was originally comprised of teams mainly from local businesses around Wakefield and the surrounding area.
West Yorkshire A were unbeaten in the second division and will be promoted as champions into next year’s top division, alongside runners-up Denby Dale A.
Division One: Wakefield A played 12-won 10-points 21; Sandal A 12-8-19; Barnsley 11-5-14; Ackworth A 11-4-9; Wakefield B 12-4-9; Sandal B 12-4-8; Batley 12-1-2.
Division Two: West Yorkshire A played 14-won 13-points 26; Denby Dale A 14-10-23; Ackworth B 14-9-18; Denby Dale B 14-7-16; Mirfield A 14-6-12; Mirfield B 13-4-10; West Yorkshire B 13-2-5; Slazenger 14-0-0.