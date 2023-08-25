In their last match of the season, Wakefield Tennis Club‘s A team needed at least a draw against a strong Ackworth side to win the Division One title.

And after a hard fought match Wakefield came away with an excellent four sets to two victory to pip last year’s champions Sandal A by just two points and secure the league title.

Barnsley Tennis Club finished the season in a creditable third place in the league, which was formed in 1925, and was originally comprised of teams mainly from local businesses around Wakefield and the surrounding area.

Wakefield Tennis League Division One champions Wakefield A: Danny Franklin, Liv Dean, Anne Meredith and James Martin.

West Yorkshire A were unbeaten in the second division and will be promoted as champions into next year’s top division, alongside runners-up Denby Dale A.

Division One: Wakefield A played 12-won 10-points 21; Sandal A 12-8-19; Barnsley 11-5-14; Ackworth A 11-4-9; Wakefield B 12-4-9; Sandal B 12-4-8; Batley 12-1-2.