Wakefield Chess Club youngsters win through to national finals
There was some intense competition in the regional event involving the best young players in the area.
Two of Wakefield’s youngest competitors, Jack Holmes, nine, and Hasana, eight, both qualified for the next stage.
They now head to the 2023 UKCC Gigafinals in Manchester on Saturday, July 1, which is a fantastic achievement.
Jack came up with an incredible comeback in the U10s section from being down in two matches, going on to win three and draw one.
Hasana reigned victorious in the U10s section, winning four times and drawing once. Her outstanding displays earned her the best girl title.
James Parfitt, 15, played valiantly on his debut in the event in a tough U18s section, coming close in five games and winning his sixth.
Wakefield Chess Club members are also set to take part in the final Yorkshire Junior Grand Prix being held on Saturday, July 8 in Holmfirth with Jack and James competing in this.
Wakefield, meanwhile, has adult teams who regular play tournaments across the country.
Their highest ranking player is Peter Shaw, who is the current British Open Champion, when he achieved a first place tie in the 2022 event and will be aiming to retain the crown later this year.
Wakefield Chess Club is based at Wakefield Bowls Club, Bowling Club House, Eastmoor Road and details of their events and to join can be found on the club’s Facebook page.