Wakefield coach selected for England Boxing Women’s Coach Development Programme

Of the 36 nationwide applicants, Walker was one of those chosen for this year's intake and three White Rose boxers will train with Walker at the Sheffield Institute of Sport as part of the programme.
She will be mentored by Rachel Bower, the former national champion from Walton who is currently starring in the the BBC Two series Idris Elba's Fight School.
“There were some very impressive applications and all coaches hit the criteria, so the decision for who we included came down to the content and explanations of the video application,” said England Boxing’s lead for women and girls, Laura Sargeant.
“We specifically looked at areas for development and the purpose behind these, as well as the reason why the coaches wanted to be included on the programme.
“We hope the programme will follow on from the success of last year’s cohort and continue to significantly help those coaches who are taking part, which will, in turn, help to strengthen the female coaching structure in England.
“We offer our congratulations to all those who have been successful and look forward to getting to know them better over the coming 12 months.”
The 12 successful coaches are: Kerry Chalk – Holmes Chapel (North West); Anna Ndekwe – Double Jab (London); Jayne Wallace – Billingham (Tyne, Tees and Wear); Nadia Lewis-Burke – No Limits (Merseyside and Cheshire); Vicki Baker – Peterborough Police (Eastern Counties); Sherri Walker – White Rose (Yorkshire); Lindsey Jarrat – Telford (Midlands); Nida Khalid – Dagenham (London); Emily Harding – Birkenhead Venture (Merseyside and Cheshire); Joanne Seward – Winchester (Southern Counties); Shanice Kinkade – Phoenix (East Midlands); Dalma Divinski – Empire (Western Counties).