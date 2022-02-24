Wakefield Gym Club enjoy more national success in British Championships
Wakefield Gym Club’s acrobatic gymnasts have once again been performing to a high standard and enjoying tremendous success in the British Championships at Fenton Manor, Stoke-on-Trent.
In the junior age group Bethany Butterfield, Lucy Vause and Georgia Robinson had a fantastic weekend of competition with these superbly talented young gymnasts competing in the under 18s section in their very first event at this level.
Over the weekend the gymnast put in superb display after display and in their last routine they performed a near faultless routine to take the British silver medal.
It was a real credit to the girls that were so close to being national champions and rewarded them for the hard work they had been putting in. It was also a great result for their coach, Alex.
Wakefield Gym Club gymnasts once again enhanced the city's reputation as a hot bed of gymnastics talent with the girls following in the footsteps of a number of other high performers.