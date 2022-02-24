Wakefield Gym Club enjoy more national success in British Championships

Wakefield Gym Club's Bethany Butterfield, Lucy Vause and Georgia Robinson stand on the podium after winning a silver medal at the British Championships.

In the junior age group Bethany Butterfield, Lucy Vause and Georgia Robinson had a fantastic weekend of competition with these superbly talented young gymnasts competing in the under 18s section in their very first event at this level.

Over the weekend the gymnast put in superb display after display and in their last routine they performed a near faultless routine to take the British silver medal.

It was a real credit to the girls that were so close to being national champions and rewarded them for the hard work they had been putting in. It was also a great result for their coach, Alex.

Wakefield Gym Club's Bethany Butterfield, Lucy Vause and Georgia Robinson show the kind of style that helped them to a silver medal at the British Championships.