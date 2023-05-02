Wakefield Gym Club host Canadian national team
Wakefield Gym Club have had the great honour of hosting the Canadian national team for a week when they trained before an international tournament in Belgium.
It was a great opportunity for the Canadians to cme to Wakefield and try out their new centre in the Thornes Park campus in conjunction with the Penny Appeal supporting this event.
The gymnasts not only trained at the centre for the week, but were treated to visits round Wakefield, seeing culture and history of the city.
Both teams then set off together for the Belgian tournament.
It was a great experience for the Wakefield gymnasts to forge new friendships with their counterparts from Canada and the aim is to follow up with a return trip.
Wakefield Gym Club have places available for any children interested in taking up gymnastics. For further details, contact the club at [email protected] or ring 07810 673669.