The Canadian national gymnastics team at Wakefield Gym Club.

It was a great opportunity for the Canadians to cme to Wakefield and try out their new centre in the Thornes Park campus in conjunction with the Penny Appeal supporting this event.

The gymnasts not only trained at the centre for the week, but were treated to visits round Wakefield, seeing culture and history of the city.

Both teams then set off together for the Belgian tournament.

It was a great experience for the Wakefield gymnasts to forge new friendships with their counterparts from Canada and the aim is to follow up with a return trip.