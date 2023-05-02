News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
17 minutes ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
1 hour ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
2 hours ago HMV to reopen original flagship store after four year closure
2 hours ago Müller recall Cadbury desserts because of Listeria contamination
23 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England

Wakefield Gym Club host Canadian national team

Wakefield Gym Club have had the great honour of hosting the Canadian national team for a week when they trained before an international tournament in Belgium.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 2nd May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
The Canadian national gymnastics team at Wakefield Gym Club.The Canadian national gymnastics team at Wakefield Gym Club.
The Canadian national gymnastics team at Wakefield Gym Club.

It was a great opportunity for the Canadians to cme to Wakefield and try out their new centre in the Thornes Park campus in conjunction with the Penny Appeal supporting this event.

The gymnasts not only trained at the centre for the week, but were treated to visits round Wakefield, seeing culture and history of the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both teams then set off together for the Belgian tournament.

It was a great experience for the Wakefield gymnasts to forge new friendships with their counterparts from Canada and the aim is to follow up with a return trip.

Most Popular

Wakefield Gym Club have places available for any children interested in taking up gymnastics. For further details, contact the club at [email protected] or ring 07810 673669.

Read More
Wakefield Gym Club acrobats enjoy medal success in Wales
Related topics:BelgiumWakefield