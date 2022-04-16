Wakefield Gym Club trio enjoy silver medal success in prestigious acrobatics event

Wakefield Gym Club acrobats have been in action again producing an outstanding result at the prestigious Pat Wade Classic at Stoke on Trent.

By Tony Harber
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 8:00 am
Wakefield Gym Club trio Grace Gallagher, Maya Halford and Lilly Norris who won silver medals when they competed in the prestigious Pat Wade Classic at Stoke on Trent.

Grace Gallagher, Maya Halford and Lilly Norris made up a Wakefield team competing in the youth women’s trio section for the first time and enjoyed great success.

The girls had an outstanding competition with near faultless routines throughout the weekend’s competition and brought home a silver medal.

It was an impressive performance for these young Wakefield Gymnasts who will be in action again in forthcoming competitions and hoping to be in the medals again.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Grace Gallagher, Maya Halford and Lilly Norris were outstanding as a trio in the prestigious Pat Wade Classic.

Wakefield Gym Club have fantastic facilities and if your child is interested in trying out gymnastics, contact the club on [email protected] or ring 07810673669.

WakefieldStoke