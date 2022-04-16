Wakefield Gym Club trio enjoy silver medal success in prestigious acrobatics event
Wakefield Gym Club acrobats have been in action again producing an outstanding result at the prestigious Pat Wade Classic at Stoke on Trent.
Grace Gallagher, Maya Halford and Lilly Norris made up a Wakefield team competing in the youth women’s trio section for the first time and enjoyed great success.
The girls had an outstanding competition with near faultless routines throughout the weekend’s competition and brought home a silver medal.
It was an impressive performance for these young Wakefield Gymnasts who will be in action again in forthcoming competitions and hoping to be in the medals again.
