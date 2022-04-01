Wakefield Gym Club tumblers Rose Justice and Lucy Griffiths have earned Great Britain selection.

Two of the club’s most promising young gymnasts, Rose Justice, aged 11, and Lucy Griffiths, who is 10 years old, will be joining up with the national squad in the coming weeks.

Both girls were selected from impressive performances in tumbling competitions they took part in last year.

They will be attending squad camps at Lilleshall National Sports Centre, in Telford, and will be taking part in international competitions and training camps, as well as competing in competitions for Wakefield Gym Club.

Wakefield Gym Club duo Rose Justice and Lucy Griffiths in tumbling action.

Wakefield Gym Club tumblers, meanwhile, have spaces available for anyone who would like to take up the sport.