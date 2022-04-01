Wakefield Gym Club tumblers Rose and Lucy earn selection for Great Britain squad
Once again Wakefield Gym Club tumblers have continued the club’s great tradition by being selected for the Great Britain Tumbling Development Squad.
Two of the club’s most promising young gymnasts, Rose Justice, aged 11, and Lucy Griffiths, who is 10 years old, will be joining up with the national squad in the coming weeks.
Both girls were selected from impressive performances in tumbling competitions they took part in last year.
They will be attending squad camps at Lilleshall National Sports Centre, in Telford, and will be taking part in international competitions and training camps, as well as competing in competitions for Wakefield Gym Club.
Wakefield Gym Club tumblers, meanwhile, have spaces available for anyone who would like to take up the sport.
Anyone interested can contact the club at [email protected] or alternatively ring 07810 673669.