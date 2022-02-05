Wakefield Gym Club's Scarlett Parchment earns England selection aged just 12

Wakefield Gym Club’s Scarlett Parchment, who has been chosen for the England Junior Squad, pictured with Adeem Younis, of the Penny Appeal, who have been helping the club to maintain their run of success.

Scarlett earned selection following some great results in the latter part of 2021 in a very different looking competition program, due to covid restrictions.

The Wakefield youngster is one of the most talented junior tumblers in the country and is already performing skills well beyond her age.

She is now working towards her next competition, which will be the European Junior Championships being held at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

Scarlett is pictured with Adeem Younis, of the Penny Appeal, who have been helping Wakefield Gym Club to maintain the great run of success in having its gymnasts chosen to represent Great Britain and England, starting out with the first competitors in 1986 through to the present day.

Wakefield have now enjoyed a 36-year run of success and with the support of the Penny Appeal they are looking forward to another 36 years of Wakefield children having a great opportunity to take part in gymnastics with a proven pathway through to representing their country.

If your child is interested in Gymnastics the Wakefield Gym Club have an extensive program open to all ages. Contact the club at [email protected] or ring them on 07810 673669.