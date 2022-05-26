Wakefield gymnasts tumble to success in national event

First up on the day’s events was one of the most improved tumblers in the Wakefield Gym Club over the last 6 months – nine-year-old Mason Ridell – who was performing new routines and did well to win and silver and bronze medals.

Rose Justice, competing in the 11-12 event, showed why she is one of the most promising young tumblers in the country, taking the top spot and achieving a gold medal.

Lucy Griffiths had a great competition, showing some good tumbling, but a mistake on the landing of her most difficult routine just took her out of the medals to take fourth spot.

Wakefield Gym Club medal-winning tumblers at the Revolution Open at the National Sports Training Centre.

Jessica Sadler, in the 13-14 age category, came in fifth position, but her tumbling is improving all the time and she is building up the speed down the tumbling track.

Scarlett Parchment carried on from her recent success to take gold and silver medals performing her new routines and putting her in the mix with the best in the country.

Harvey Wong, in the 13-14 boys, put in a solid day’s work on the tumbling track to take the bronze medal.

In the team competition Wakefield took the bronze medal position. This was a great performance by the young tumblers who are now concentrating on the next competition the British Qualifiers at the Telford International Centre.

Waklefield Gym Club medal winning tumbler in the Revolution Open.

Tumbling gymnastics is a great way to develop children’s balance and co-ordination and Wakefield Gym Club have spaces available for anyone who wishes to join. Contact the club by email to [email protected] or ring 07810673669.

Mason Ridell won silver and bronze medals in the Revolution Open competition held at the National Sports Training Centre at Lilleshall.