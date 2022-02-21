Wakefield Harrier Markovc hits World Indoor Championships mark with personal best run

The 26-year-old recorded a time of 4:08.68 to finish fourth in the women’s 1,500m race, just ahead of fellow Briton Erin Wallace, in fifth with another personal best of 4:08.90.

Markovc was the first British finisher in a top quality international field, registering a time that was faster than her outdoor personal best and also a qualifying time for the forthcoming World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.