Wakefield Harrier Markovc hits World Indoor Championships mark with personal best run

Wakefield Harriers' Amy-Eloise Markovc clocked a personal best time and achieved a World Indoor Championships qualifying standard with a superb performance at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix, in Birmingham.

Amy-Eloise Markovc. Picture: Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

The 26-year-old recorded a time of 4:08.68 to finish fourth in the women’s 1,500m race, just ahead of fellow Briton Erin Wallace, in fifth with another personal best of 4:08.90.

Markovc was the first British finisher in a top quality international field, registering a time that was faster than her outdoor personal best and also a qualifying time for the forthcoming World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

