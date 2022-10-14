Wakefield Harriers runners in action in opening West Yorkshire Cross Country League meeting

The Harriers had no winning teams, but did have one individual winner in Rosie Thistlewood, who won the U15 girls race.

She was well supported in this race by Evie Tunney in seventh and Jessica Watson in 12th as the team finished second.

The senior ladies team were also second and they were led home magnificently by Charlotte Knowles, who finished a superb second in her first-ever West Yorkshire Cross Country League race.

Wakefield Harriers' men's team which took part in the first meeting of the new season in the West Yorkshire Cross Country League.

Helen Back also had a great run to finish ninth, while Angela Dales was 28th and Natalie-Jade Harris finished 43rd in her first race for the club.

The senior men's team started the defence of their league title with a third place finish.

The team scorers were Ben Butler (10th), Chris Hunter (14th), Steve Lowe (24th), Andrew Cartwright (29th), U20 Elliot Prentice (35th) and Ashley Crowe (43rd).

This was good running from Ben and Chris as they were still recovering from the recent Berlin Marathon.

There was a great turnout of 10 runners from the club in the U11 boys race and the scoring trio of Sydney Swan (10th), Cade McAndrew (11th) and Ethan Ford (13th) did well to finish as the second team.

The U11 girls team were sixth, the scorers being Eirian Clark (14th), Isobel Powell (33rd) and Jessica Gilbert (36th).

The club was short of runners to complete teams in the other age groups, but running well individually and competing with distinction for the Harriers were Euan Gaskin (second U17 men), Millie Roe (seventh U17 ladies), Paige Watson (20th U17 ladies), Luke Cartwright (32nd U15 boys), Samuel Bona (12th U13 boys) and Thomas Hastings (23rd U13 boys).

At the TCS London Marathon, which had over 40,000 competitors taking part this year, Nicola Steel was competing with the leading masters athletes from the Championship start and had an excellent run to finish 36th in the F45 category.

Her time of 3:11.09 was a big PB and a new F45 club marathon record. That time also moves her up to fifth in the club all-time list.

Junior Jets coach Annette Hayward also recorded a PB of 4:13.49 and recent new member Lee Verity ran a new PB too with 3:56.37.

The field was not quite so large at the 'HedgeJog' Half Marathon at Normanby, but Angela Dales had a great run there to easily win her category and finish second lady overall.

