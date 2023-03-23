Thomas Shaw (19), Rob Crosse (18) and Brooke Lammas (18) are in the squad of 10 players who will compete against nations from around the world in a mixed 6v6 format at Berlin 2023. They are joined by coaches Jayne Crosse and Lochlan Kaye, also from Wakefield Hockey Club.

In October, England Hockey invited players with intellectual disabilities from across England, Scotland and Wales to take part in an open trial day its national training centre at Bisham Abbey, Berkshire.

Following this, seven male and three female players were named in the inaugural Team Special Olympics World Games squad.

Members of the Team Special Olympics GB Field Hockey Team (left to right): Lochlan Kaye (coach), Rob Crosse, Tom Shaw, Kath Hyslop, Jason Nicholls, Ellen Greenall, Jordan Chandler, Brooke Lammas, Craig Williamson, Steven Bradley (head coach), Jayne Crosse (coach).

Colin Dyer, Chief Executive of Special Olympics GB, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to partner with a national governing body, in England Hockey, to ensure that Special Olympics GB can participate in a new sport and for more athletes to have the incredible experience of competing at a World Games.

“Field Hockey is a completely new sport to the Special Olympics GB programme, but we hope that developing this first team for the exhibition event in Berlin 2023 can inspire more people to get involved in our sporting opportunities and, in turn, help people with intellectual disabilities build confidence, self-esteem and fulfil their potential.”

Field Hockey is one of 26 sports in the programme for the Berlin 2023 Special Olympics World Games, with 13 teams set to compete, including Netherlands, Germany, Argentina and Egypt.

The opening ceremony will be staged at the iconic Olympiastadion Berlin on June 17 with 7,000 athletes set to participate.

Special Olympics GB is the UK’s largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all abilities with intellectual disabilities.