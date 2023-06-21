Wakefield student representing Great Britain in Special Olympics World Games

Brooke was selected for the GB hockey squad following a successful trial day at the national training centre in Berkshire.

Taking place this week until Sunday, the Special Olympics World Games are the world's largest inclusive sports event and will see athletes with intellectual disabilities compete together in 26 sports.

The opening ceremony was staged at the iconic Olympiastadion Berlin on Saturday with 7,000 athletes taking part.

Wakefield College student Brooke Lomas is representing Great Britain at hockey in the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin.

Field hockey is a new sport to the Special Olympics GB programme, with 13 teams competing at the games, including the Netherlands, Germany, Argentina and Egypt.

Brooke said: “I started playing hockey when I was 12 years old and have loved it ever since.

"It’s a very inclusive sport and the team I play with are always very encouraging of each other.

"I’m super proud of myself for being chosen to represent Great Britain at the Special World Olympic Games. This is only my first time attending the Olympics and I hope that one day, I’ll become a famous Olympian.”

Brooke currently plays for Wakefield Hockey Club and it was her team that encouraged her to take part in the trials for the GB team.

Charlotte Cooper, care and early years and health and social care lecturer at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “Hearing the fantastic news that Brooke has been chosen to take part in the games was a very proud moment for our department and Brooke’s fellow students.

"This is an amazing opportunity for her to showcase her ability and passion for hockey and she will be a role model for many others who also live with intellectual disabilities.

“As a student, she is extremely enthusiastic and is always conscientious of her work. In addition to becoming an Olympic superstar, she also dreams of one day becoming a nurse – and I’m sure she will be amazing at both!"