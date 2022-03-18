Wakefield swimmers enjoy success in Yorkshire Championships

These have been held at both John Charles Leisure Centre, in Leeds, and Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield.

Qualifying athletes were: Naomi Broadley, Faye Harper, Hannah Smith, Daisy Ball, Will Byram, Thomas Wooffindin, James Sharp, Daniel Clipsham, Grace Avery, Raygen Parkin, Emma Smith, Luke Jenkinson, Emily Anstee, Naomi Dawes, Ella Burnett, Eleanor Bridgman, Tegan Fletcher, Jessie Booth, Emily England-Hall, Jessica Hampshire, Ava Messenger, Isabella Bardsley, Madeline Taylor, Mila Hughes and Elia Abbatiello-Crosthwaite.

The club achieved some excellent results, with 28 top 10 finishes, including medals for Thomas Woofindin in the 200m breaststroke (bronze), 100m breaststroke (bronze), 200m butterfly (silver), 100m butterfly (silver), 50m backstroke (bronze), 50m butterfly (bronze) and 100m backstroke (gold) and for Hannah Smith in the 200m butterfly (silver).

Wakefield swimmers achieving top 10 finishes were:

Faye Harper: 6th, 100m backstroke.

Thomas Woofindin: 1st, 100m backstroke; 3rd, 200m breaststroke; 3rd, 100m breaststroke; 2nd, 200m butterfly; 2nd, 100m butterfly; 6th, 400m IM; 5th, 200m IM; 3rd, 50m butterfly; 3rd, 50m backstroke.

Hannah Smith: 2nd, 200m butterfly; 10th, 200m IM; 5th, 100m butterfly; 8th, 400m IM; 5th, 200m freestyle; 10th, 100m freestyle; 10th, 200m backstroke; 4th, 1500m freestyle; 8th, 50m butterfly; 10th, 50m backstroke.

James Sharp: 7th, 400m freestyle; 5th, 100m freestyle; 10th, 100m backstroke.

Daniel Clipsham: 5th, 200m backstroke; 4th, 100m backstroke.

Naomi Broadley: 8th, 200m backstroke.

Ella Burnett: 6th, 50m butterfly.

Bethany Jordan: 5th, 50m backstroke.

Will Byram: 5th, 50m butterfly.

Emily England-Hall: 2nd, 50m freestyle for 10-year-old girls.

City of Wakefield’s Bethany Jordan, meanwhile, has qualified for the British Championships, which are to be held at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, in Sheffield, in April.

Bethany has achieved the qualifying time in the 50m backstroke, which is a tremendous achievement as she will now take part in British Swimming’s flagship domestic meet.

The club is always looking for swimmers from the Wakefield district and beyond to join. Anyone interested in joining this progressive club, which is based at the Sun Lane Leisure Centre, can see their website at https://uk.teamunify.com/team/sw/page/home or contact [email protected] via email to arrange a trial.

1. City of Wakefield success Hannah Smith. Photo Sales

2. City of Wakefield success Will Byram. Photo Sales

3. City of Wakefield success Naomi Broadley. Photo Sales

4. City of Wakefield success Luke Jenkinson. Photo Sales