Wakefield Triathlon Club members take on marathon push task for MND charity

Team leader Graham Ward-Thompson explained that a group was riding from Geneva to Nice last year when Dale was knocked off his bike.

He said: “It was terrible; he broke his back in three places; fractured his pelvis and damaged the ligaments on one hip.

"We were the first on the scene and I’ll never forget the sight.

Graham Ward-Thompson pushes Dale Crowther on a test run.

“We knew Dale had put his name down to do the marathon after he’d seen the stuff about Rob Burrow and what Kevin Sinfield was doing.

"Within hours (whilst he was being flown between hospitals) we had decided we’d do all we could to keep the dream alive even if that meant pushing him. As it’s turned out, that’s exactly what was required!”

Dale has now got metal work down both sides of his spine and a screw in his pelvis.

He is back from France and is gradually improving with the help of Leeds General Infirmary and Pinderfields Hospital, but there is no way he could even walk the marathon never mind run it.

The team have bought a buggy and have started training for the upcoming marathon, which will take place on a hilly course.

Dale said: “I can’t believe that 20 people have committed to do this.

"Why would they want to hurt themselves pushing me round a marathon? They’re mad!”

When asked how it feels being pushed around in a buggy, he added: “Last week they had a go pushing me round Thornes Park. After a mile I had to get out to stretch and walk a bit. I wasn’t expecting that.

"I’ve spoken to the medics and I’ve now joined Nuffield Gym and am trying to build myself back up without messing up the repairs the surgeons in France did.

"We’ve got to do this in under seven hours, but if I’m getting out every 10 minutes we’re in trouble! We’ll sort it. We’ve got four months.”

The team’s efforts is aiming to raise money for the Rob Burrow MND Foundation.

