And if you did not see then chances are you may have heard them as they made their round round the course.

The triathlon team are in training to push their friend Dale Crowther round the Rob Burrow marathon in eight weeks time and the Wakefield 10K was the ideal preparation.

“It was a good test to show how loud we can be,” said team member Bev Dumont.

Wakefield Triathlon members had a trial run in the Wakefield 10K ahead of their marathon push of Dale Crowther.

“We might be rubbish at pushing, but I think we got the volume spot on!”

“The other competitors were great” said Kim Foster. “Even when we ran over them.”

"Then there was the support from the crowd and two lads on a scooter that stuck with us all the way back,” said Bev.

"We even got them in the picture at the end – great fun, thanks boys.”

The team will be pushing Dale, who was knocked off his bike in September last year, breaking his back in three places and his pelvis as well as damaging ligaments on his hip.

Dale was part of a group was riding from Geneva to Nice last year when he was knocked off his bike.

He is gradually improving with the help of Leeds General Infirmary and Pinderfields Hospital, but there is no way he could walk the forthcoming Rob Burrow Marathon, which he had already entered, never mind run it so friends at the Triathlon club agreed to help him to the next best thing by being pushed round.