Wakefield Triathlon team complete their big Dale push Leeds Marathon challenge

This last Sunday saw a group from Wakefield Triathlon Club finish their challenge to push their friend Dale Crowther round the Rob Burrow marathon. Seventeen members of the club had trained through rain hail wind and snow just to get to the start line.Said Dale, “I couldn’t believe these lovely people would do this! I’m aiming to run the marathon next year!”Dale was knocked off his bike in September by a motorcyclist while riding in the Alps. He broke his back in three places and fractured his pelvis. “He has more metalwork inside him than the bionic man” said his friend Graham Ward-Thompson who organised the pushing team.“The support from the people of Leeds and in Otley was stupendous!” Said Bev Dumont. “What great cheering and thanks for all the sweets!”“Most importantly”, said Dale, “Amy Garcia from Look North said hello to me and I gave her one of my sherbets to keep her going - but I was gutted not to see Keeley Donovan though!”.Rob Burrow, the ex-rugby league player, suffers from Motor Neurone Disease and was also pushed round the 26.2 mile course by his friend Kevin Sinfield who then carried him over the finish line. “There’s seventeen of us but there’s no way we’re doing that” said Adam Foster, one of Dale’s pushers “he’s eaten too many pies!”