Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers represented in Combined Nations All Stars squad to face England

England face the Combined Nations All Stars on Friday night. Picture: SWpix.com.

Wakefield Trinity s Liam Kay and Kelepi Tanginoa have also been named, along with Castleford's Peter Mata'utia and Suaia Matagi.

Head Coach Tim Sheens, a World Cup winner with the 2013 Kangaroos, has confirmed that Leeds Rhinos prop Matt Prior will be co-captain alongside Jackson Hastings of Wigan Warriors.

The Combined Nations have also included England players in their side, with it being reported that some clubs were reluctant to release players with Super League fixtures going ahead this week.

"When this concept was created the aim was to give England a highly-intense match as part of their preparations ahead of the Rugby League World Cup 2021," said Sheens.

“I’m confident we’ve assembled a squad that can do that. As it was always the case that Shaun would get first pick for England, we obviously had to wait and work within the guidelines when selecting players.

“I’m really looking forward to working with them – and I hope we’re all going to enjoy the experience, getting to know some new people and try out some new combinations.

“Also, the match is being played to help raise funds for the Mose Masoe Foundation and the players will take great pride in wearing the Mose-inspired jersey, which will no doubt will add to their motivation to perform well.”