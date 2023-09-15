Watch more videos on Shots!

Lucy’s selection comes on the back of an impressive debut for the national team in Portugal and some impressive form at the Great Britain National Squads training and competitions at Lilleshall National Sports Centre, near Telford.

Lucy, 11, recently took part in the prestigious International Scalibius Cup in Portugal and took her chance to impress as she took the first step on the way to establishing herself on the international circuit.

It was a tough baptism for the Wakefield youngster with more than 15 countries sending tumblers from around the world to take part and another big test now awaits in the French Cup with a similar strong field assembling .

Lucy trains five times a week at Wakefield Gym Club, on the Penny Appeal campus in Thornes Park, which have formed a great partnership, helping the children of Wakefield to have access to world class facilities.

if your child is interested in gymnastics Wakefield Gym Club have spaces available. For more information or to join, contact the club on [email protected] or 07432 230504.

With an illustrious history, the club has had someone represent Great Britain at European or world level every year for the past 34 years, producing 23 global champions and 38 European champions.

The gym club was was founded in 1982 and has an international reputation as one of the best acrobatics and tumbling centres in the world and has in the past attracted national teams from USA, Canada, Portugal, France, Germany, Belgium and Australia.