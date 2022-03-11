Wakefield's Inception Racing team returning to Le Mans 24 Hour race

Inception Racing's Le Mans team Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy, and Ben Barnicoat.

Entering into their first full WEC season, the same trio: Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy, and Ben Barnicoat will once again head to the 13.6km circuit this summer. However, this year they will be running in Project 1’s #56 Porsche 911 RSR-19.

Inception Racing and Garage 59 will cooperate to run a Ferrari 488 GTE at the event, as Alexander West is confirmed as one of the drivers in the GTE-Am class, with the team receiving additional support from Ferrari Specialists, AF Corse.

Preparations are already underway following a successful test weekend in Valencia, with the team now focusing on the start of the 2022 WEC season where Sebring International Raceway will play host to the first race of the six-event calendar; the 1000M of Sebring which takes place on Friday 18 March.

Lights out are on June 11 and with no less than 23 entries in the GTE-Am class, it’s set to be one of the biggest line-ups in Le Mans history.

Bas Leinders, Inception team manager, said: “Just as last year Inception Racing secured an invitation to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with Brendan already committed to the full WEC season.