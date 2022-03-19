Yorkshire cross country clean sweep for Wakefield Harriers trio

Wakefield Harriers runners Julie Briscoe, Nicky Steel and Angie Dales finished first, second and third in the ladies over 45s race at the Yorkshire Veterans AA Cross Country Championships.

The successful team saw Julie Briscoe finish first in 21:03, Nicky Steel second in 22:08 and Angie Dales third in 22:39.

Angie’s first race in the F50 category also saw her take the title in this category.

If any ladies are interested in joining the Wakefield Harriers they can email [email protected]

There were four Wakefield Harriers selected to run for Yorkshire in the CAI Inter County Cross Country Championships at Loughborough.

In the U20 Ladies race Suzanne Brooke had an excellent run to finish 40th and sixth finisher for Yorkshire, helping the county to finish second in the team championship.

In the U13 Girls race the Yorkshire team finished seventh, with Wakefield’s three runners, Rosie Thistlewood, Evie Tunney and Libby Cree finishing 111th, 212nd and 300th respectively.

It was a good run from Rosie, considering she ran with one shoe after losing it in the mud 400m into the race. And it was a brave run from Libby, to complete the course after a heavy fall 500 metres in.

Mark Bostock competed in the Podium 5k ‘A’ Race at Barrowford, in Lancashire, and finished 16th with his time setting a road 5km Harriers club record of 14:32, beating the previous record set in 1992 by Darren Spawforth.

Three of Wakefield’s masters athletes competed at the British Masters Indoor T&F Championships at Lee Valley and all came away with a medal.

Amanda Potter won a bronze in the F35 200m and was just out of the medals in the 60m, finishing fourth.

Stephen Thorpe and Richard Higson-Blythe won silver and bronze in the M45 200m, but positions were reversed in the 60m, as they finished fourth and fifth.