Young Slazenger side left to rue yellow card and missed chances

Goal scorer: Slazenger’s Damian Greig, who was a goal scorer for the men’s third team against Boston Spa.

Both teams got off to a flying start with Slazenger getting to grips with the off the ball movement ofvtheir opponents. But it was Sheffield who took an early lead from a short corner.

Slazenger continued to push, winning a penalty corner of their own followed by a top quality strike from Danny Perry to level the game at the break.

In the second half Slazenger were on the back foot after going down to 10 men for a spell following a yellow card and the Bankers went 2-1 up as they took advantage of their extra player, scoring from a controversially awarded short corner.

Slazenger continued to push, but were left to rue missing a number of half chances they created.

Thanks to Matt Smith and Rob Whawell for umpiring.

The men’s second team drew 3-3 when they travelled out to Pocklington for a match against City of York fifths.

York started with a high press and Slaz struggled to get the ball out of defence. As the half went on, however, the team developed better play and a long aerial ball from Amir Khalil set up Richard Tuddenham to neatly slot away his first of the game.

A similar move later in the first half gave Slaz a second. Ben Graham netted a third after a goalmouth scramble. However, just as the previous week, the team suddenly struggled and conceded three quick goals to be left with only a single point from the match.

Slazenger thirds’ possession-based game saw them come out on top 3-1 as they hosted Boston Spa seconds who had a physical and more direct approach.

Emmett Fearn, Keith Leonard and Damian Greig were scorers. Thanks to Tracey Lorriman and Ben Stevenson for umpiring.

The men’s fourths had a scratch side and went down 10-0 away to Leeds Adel.

Dene Minchella (two), Damian Greig (two and John Sykes were on target as the men’s fifths beat Leeds eighths 5-3.

Thanks to Alex Stacey and Chris Gascoigne for umpiring.

Slazenger’s Development team showed promise in their opening display despite losing 3-0 to Bradford fourths.

They fielded a young team with several debutants with Kurtiss Holliday, Owen Coughtrey and Dene Minchella creating chances for Zach Parkinson and Seth Hoole.

Jack Sanderson and Harry Ashford showed stout defence, but Bradford broke the deadlock midway through the first half after a good passing move and a second goal quickly followed in similar fashion.

Heroic keeping by player of the match Jack Hancock kept the score down, but Bradford added a third after the break.