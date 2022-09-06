15 images from Normanton Knights' thrilling win over Crosfields

The Knights were never again behind once Joe Abson had replied to Luke Walker’s early score and ensured they ended their regular season with a win and a fourth place finish. They now go forward to the play-offs and will host Clock Face Miners on Saturday in a promotion semi-final.

Kieran Hinchcliffe, Jack Millward, Bradley Moules all scored tries while Jimmy Brown raced over 70 metres for a score. Tim Robinson and Stuart Biscomb also went over as Normanton stretched their advantage to 11 points, with Jake Crossland adding a conversion and a field goal.

Crosfields, who lost 30-22 to the Knights in Warrington, kept in contention with Walker’s second try and, after being 23-10 adrift early in the second half, tries by Jack Fox and Jack Wright, with Tom Brown and Kane Ditchfield touching down despite the dismissal on 64 minutes of Brad McAlpine for alleged homophobic abuse.

Jack Lewis landed three goals, but what would have been the match-winning conversion of Ditchfield’s late try drifted wide.

Here’s a look at Rob Hare’s pictures from the game:

1. Goal kicker Jake Crossland kicked a conversion for Normanton Knights against Crosfields. Picture: Rob Hare Photo: Rob Hare Photo Sales

2. Wrapping up a winger Normanton Knights v Crosfields. Picture: Rob Hare Photo: Rob Hare Photo Sales

3. Taking on two Normanton Knights v Crosfields. Picture: Rob Hare Photo: Rob Hare Photo Sales

4. Launching an attack Normanton Knights v Crosfields. Picture: Rob Hare Photo: Rob Hare Photo Sales