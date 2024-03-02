News you can trust since 1852
1895 Cup: Wakefield Trinity v Barrow Raiders LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity’s 1895 Cup quarter final tie at home to Barrow Raiders.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 14:34 GMT
The DIY Kitchens Stadium, home of Wakefield TrinityThe DIY Kitchens Stadium, home of Wakefield Trinity
We will bring you all the major updates from the game as Wakefield look to continue their impressive start to 2024 and make it to the semi-finals of the competition– where they will then be just 80 minutes away from Wembley. We will also have a match report and reaction from the Trinity camp.

15:16 GMT

15

Luke Gale tries to dribble his way over the line with a couple of kicks but Barrow survive.

12-0

15:15 GMT

14

Barrow attempt to break through Matt Costello but a wayward pass lets Wakefield off the hook.

12-0

15:09 GMT

8

We said before kick off that Wakefield have been averaging a try every six minutes in their opening four games of 2024. Well they're spoiling us here - two in the opening five minutes!

12-0

15:07 GMT

Conversion

But Jowitt makes it look easy and that's 12-0 in the blink of an eye!

15:07 GMT

5

It's Jowitt who goes over after a fine dummy. Difficult conversion coming up though...

10-0

15:06 GMT

TRRRRRYYY

And another one!!! This could be a long afternoon for Barrow!

10-0

15:05 GMT

Conversion

Max Jowitt makes no mistake in front of the sticks.

6-0

15:04 GMT

1

Wakefield took the kick off and Barrow gift possession back with a play-the-ball error. The next play, Renouf Atoni crashes over from close range.

4-0

15:03 GMT

1

Less than a minute on the clock and Wakefield go over!

4-0

15:03 GMT

TRRRYYYY

Well that didn't take long.....

4-0

