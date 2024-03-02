Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity’s 1895 Cup quarter final tie at home to Barrow Raiders.

1895 Cup: Wakefield Trinity v Barrow Raiders LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the game as Wakefield look to continue their impressive start to 2024 and make it to the semi-finals of the competition– where they will then be just 80 minutes away from Wembley. We will also have a match report and reaction from the Trinity camp.
1895 Cup: Wakefield Trinity v Barrow Raiders LIVE
Luke Gale tries to dribble his way over the line with a couple of kicks but Barrow survive.
12-0
Barrow attempt to break through Matt Costello but a wayward pass lets Wakefield off the hook.
12-0
We said before kick off that Wakefield have been averaging a try every six minutes in their opening four games of 2024. Well they're spoiling us here - two in the opening five minutes!
12-0
Conversion
But Jowitt makes it look easy and that's 12-0 in the blink of an eye!
It's Jowitt who goes over after a fine dummy. Difficult conversion coming up though...
10-0
TRRRRRYYY
And another one!!! This could be a long afternoon for Barrow!
10-0
Conversion
Max Jowitt makes no mistake in front of the sticks.
6-0
Wakefield took the kick off and Barrow gift possession back with a play-the-ball error. The next play, Renouf Atoni crashes over from close range.
4-0
Less than a minute on the clock and Wakefield go over!
4-0
TRRRYYYY
Well that didn't take long.....
4-0