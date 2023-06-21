ACTION IMAGES: 18 pictures from Featherstone Rovers' latest Betfred Championship victory
Featherstone Rovers were in fine form again in a 50-6 win over London Broncos at the Millennium Stadium and we can share pictures from the Betfred Championship game courtesy of three photographers at the game.
Josh Harper, Kev Creighton and Rob Hare have all supplied us with images from a match in which Rovers crossed for nine tries to make it 14 wins from 15 league games to sit six points clear of nearest challengers Batley Bulldogs.
Here’s a look at images from the Broncos game:
