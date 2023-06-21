News you can trust since 1852
ACTION IMAGES: 18 pictures from Featherstone Rovers' latest Betfred Championship victory

Featherstone Rovers were in fine form again in a 50-6 win over London Broncos at the Millennium Stadium and we can share pictures from the Betfred Championship game courtesy of three photographers at the game.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:00 BST

Josh Harper, Kev Creighton and Rob Hare have all supplied us with images from a match in which Rovers crossed for nine tries to make it 14 wins from 15 league games to sit six points clear of nearest challengers Batley Bulldogs.

Here’s a look at images from the Broncos game:

Featherstone Rovers supporters show their delight.

1. Happy fans

Featherstone Rovers supporters show their delight. Photo: Rob Hare

McKenzie Yei goes on a charge.

2. On the charge

McKenzie Yei goes on a charge. Photo: JLH Photography

Mark Kheirallah lines up one of his seven goals.

3. NYWE-20-6-23-Fev v London Mark Kheirallah kick (KC)-YORupload

Mark Kheirallah lines up one of his seven goals. Photo: Kev Creighton

Caleb Aekins looks up after getting the ball down for a try.

4. Touchdown

Caleb Aekins looks up after getting the ball down for a try. Photo: Kev Creighton

