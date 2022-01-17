Action picture special from Featherstone Lions' Betfred Challenge Cup tie against Hunslet Club Parkside

The final 56-6 result did not tell the tale of how well the Lions stuck to their task in their first round Betfred Challenge Cup tie and photographer Jonathan Buck was there to capture their efforts.
Here's a selection of his pictures from a match in which the eventual winners only led 18-6 at half-time thanks to a burst of scoring when the hosts were down a man with a player in the sin-bin.
Their seasoned, and well drilled side eventually had too many strengths for the Lions who have lost a number of players to retirement and are going through a rebuilding job under new head coach Keal Carlile, who was able to take some positives from the cup display.