In a statement this morning Rovers said: ”We thank Adam for his efforts both on and off the field in his time at the Rovers and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Cuthbertson said: “I’d like to announce that I’ll be parting ways with Featherstone Rovers in pursuit of other opportunities in 2023.

“I’d like to thank the club and Brian McDermott for the opportunity in 2022, I can confidently say I’ve learnt so many invaluable lessons under the guidance of Mac and because of this I’ll forever be grateful.

Adam Cuthbertson has followed Jesse Sene-Lefao (right) out of the Featherstone Rovers club. Picture: Dec Hayes

“I wish Featherstone Rovers FC the very best with the 2023 season and hope that they can continue to build and challenge for Super League in the near future.”

Cuthbertson joined Featherstone in 2022 in a player-coach role and has confirmed his retirement from playing, with his last game coming in a Leeds Rhinos shirt in their friendly against New Zealand.

He initially joined the Rhinos in 2015, winning two Super League titles with them.

In 2021 he joined York City Knights before reuniting with his former Leeds boss McDermott at Featherstone.

