Adam Jones at the double to boost Sharlston while leaders Westgate win again

Away to Keighley Albion, they came away with a 28-8 victory after producing a good all-round performance in hot conditions.

Jones led the scoring with his double and further tries came from Yemi George, Lee Dutson and Jorge Richardson with Josh Beecher successful with four goals.

The result left Sharlston in fifth place with three wins and a draw from their six league matches so far.

They are back at home tonight (Thursday) when entertaining old rivals Fryston Warriors.

Top of the table Westgate Common stretched their lead to four points as they maintained their 100 per cent record in a 66-20 thumping of Ovenden.

They will be looking to make it seven wins from seven when at home to Oulton Raiders on Saturday.

Wakefield Warriors continued to struggle in Division Two as they lost 54-8 to Hull Wyke.

They travel to Doncaster Toll Bar this Saturday while in the same division Ossett Trinity Tigers host Goole Vikings.

Crigglestone All Blacks went down 40-18 to Newsome Panthers and they will be looking for improvement away to Garforth Tigers this Saturday.