That led to a frustrating two-month spell on the sidelines, which finally ended last week when Milner made a successful return in Tigers’ Betfred Challenge Cup win against Leeds Rhinos.

After a trouble-free pre-season, Milner - who is set to continue his comeback when Toulouse Olympique visit the Jungle tomorrow (Friday) - initially felt his back go during a trial game at York City Knights in January.

He recalled: “I had multiple setbacks, innocuous - picking my little daughter’s dummy up.

Tigers' Adam Milner made his comeback in last week's win at Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I was getting spasms and different symptoms which originally I hadn’t been getting.

“I had two scans, the first didn’t show anything severe and the second picked it up - a slight bulging disc.

“It was frustrating, because - with the first scan not showing anything - I didn’t know what was wrong.

Adam Milner. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Milner, who praised physio’ Matty Crowther for his help resolving the problem, revealed he has had “similar symptoms and relapses with this injury” over the past few years, but is confident treatment has now paid off.

“I remember doing it last year at Hull KR and I had to come off at half-time,” he said.

“I couldn’t bend down, but I was fine to play then week after.

“After we played York, I came off and I was saying I’d be fine, but seven or eight weeks down the line I was still having trouble.

Tigers physio Matt Crowther. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’ve had five lots of injections, of all different types, to strengthen my back up and I am feeling fit and healthy now and looking to get well and truly stuck into this season.”

Milner missed Tigers’ first six competitive games and admitted: “It has been tough, watching from the sidelines.

“I didn’t enjoy one minute of it, especially how we started the season.

“For me to have a good pre-season and then pick up that back injury, it has been a killer for me, but I was excited to get back last week.”

Tigers are second from bottom in Betfred Super League - above Toulouse on points difference - and a win tomorrow would ease fears they could be dragged into a relegation battle.

The French team beat champions St Helens in their previous game, two weeks ago and Milner warned: “They’ve got a team full of mavericks, the likes of Tony Gigot and Eloi Pelissier.

“They’ve certainly got some flair and flamboyance in the team, but it’s massive we get our league form going now.

“We had a good performance at the weekend and I think that should be our standard.

“We are certainly looking to build on that. Last week’s performance showed what we are capable of, but it’s about us being consistent.

“Attitude-wise we have got to be bang on; we know Toulouse can ask a lot of questions and they are a very dangerous team.”

Tigers will be without prop Dan Smith, who suffered a calf injury in last week’s game.

Castleford Tigers: from Evalds, Olpherts, Turner, Mamo, Faraimo, Trueman, Watts, McShane, Lawler, Edwards, Milner, Westerman, Massey, Griffin, Fonua, Hepi, Clare, Sutcliffe, Eden, Matagi, O’Brien.

Toulouse Olympique: from Vaivai, Marcon, Albert, Navarrete, Hansen, Dixon, Peyroux, Marion, Pelissier, Puech, Bretherton, Paulo, Garbutt, Cunningham, Hankinson, Sagare, Armitage, Russell, Ashall-Bott, Stefani, Gigot.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes).

Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.