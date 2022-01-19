Rugby league news

The young history makers are referee Rhiannin Horsman, touch judge Annabelle Jackson, both from Leeds Referees Society, touch judge Megan Mills, from Hull Referees Society, and reserve Beth Neilson, from Huddersfield Referees Society.

They will be officiating the opening game of a triple header on Saturday, the Under-12s Cup final, when West Hull play Castleford Lock Lane at 10.30am.

Steve Race, Yorkshire Match Officials Manager, said: “I was put in this role November time and I made it a goal to have an all girls match officials team take charge of a Yorkshire Cup final for the first time.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I believe this is huge for our sport, which is male dominant and has been for decades, it just shows how the game is growing and how many females are wanting to take up the whistle.

“It’s great to see an all female match officials team take charge of a final. Female involvement is getting stronger and stronger each year. Huge congratulations girls should be proud of the appointment, selected after hard work and dedication shown through the season.”

BARLA Chair Sue Taylor said: “I would like to congratulate all the girls match officials who will be in charge. It’s an honour for them, their families and their respective referees societies for all the hard work they have all put in to get to this stage of their referee careers.