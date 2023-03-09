Andy Last looking to players to boost his chances of Castleford Tigers head coach job

Last stepped in when Radford was sacked at Hull previously, steering the team to the end of that season, and would like a crack at the Castleford top job after being at the club for a year as assistant coach.

The 41-year-old is well regarded within the game as an outstanding coach, as evidenced by his involvement with the England team in the World Cup, and will take charge of the Tigers for the first time at Huddersfield.

On his prospects of taking the job full-time, he said: "It's something I definitely want to consider.

Andy Last would like the chance of the head coach job at Castleford Tigers on a permanent basis. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"Ultimately I think it will be the players that decide whether I get the job with their performances and turning good performances into results.

"It's definitely something I want to do. I had a taste of it at Hull FC and felt I did a reasonable job there.

“I've got a lot of experience. I've worked with and picked the brains of some top, top coaches and been fortunate to coach some top, top players as well.

"I'm confident in what I'm able to do and hopefully I'll get the opportunity to do that here. All I can do is trust my own ability and what's the right way to coach this group of players.

"Hopefully you'll see a turnaround in our results. If we get the results and quality performances, hopefully that will be enough for me to get the job.

“I'm desperate for us to get off to a good start. Hopefully we can do that and showcase some bits we've been working on and get back to playing that expansive brand of rugby which is associated with Castleford."

Last will be without several first teamers for the trip across West Yorkshire and confirmed that full-back Niall Evalds is facing a four to six week spell out after picking up a shoulder injury in the 36-0 defeat to Wigan last week.

Castleford are weighing up their options on the new head coach with a number of candidates in the running as well as Last. But two of the men who were high in the betting, Hull KR’s Danny McGuire and York’s Andrew Henderson, have ruled themselves out of the running.

McGuire said: "Once you start being a coach, you get linked with a fair few things but there's nothing in it.

"I'm loving what I'm doing and am really happy at Rovers. I love working at the club.

"It's nearly coming up to six years that I've been here now and I can't see myself looking elsewhere at the minute.

"I'm really enjoying working with Willie (Peters) and coaching the boys. I'm still learning and picking up knowledge.

"If something comes up further down the line then we'll see where we're at – but at the minute, I'm really happy with what I'm doing.

"There are some better names on the list that are more experienced and more ready to take that role.

"Cas is an unbelievable club with great history. There will be some coaches that have been waiting for an opportunity like that. It's a little bit too early for me, if I'm honest, and I'm really happy at Hull KR as well."

Henderson is also happy in his job at York.

He explained: "Castleford is a club that I'm very fond of and one that is very close to my heart. I enjoyed the time that I spent there and it played a big part in my playing career.

"I looked at the job when it came up after Daryl Powell. I was interviewed and obviously lost out to Lee Radford at the time.

"I would have loved the opportunity to coach the club but at this moment in time, I've made a commitment to York Knights and I really do believe in what we're trying to build at this club.