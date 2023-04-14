Andy Last reckons his Castleford Tigers head coach prospects are '50/50' after Salford defeat

After a battling, but error-strewn performance at the AJ Bell Stadium, Last rated his job prospects at 50/50.

It was looking promising for back to back victories for the Tigers as they took an early lead through Greg Eden’s try and Gareth Widdop’s touchline conversion.

But despite creating a number of further scoring chances they were unable to add to their points tally in the remainder of the game as Eden put his foot on the touchline in trying to squeeze over in the corner for another try and Niall Evalds and Adam Milner both failed to ground the ball over the line.

Castleford Tigers back rower Kenny Edwards runs at Salford's Brodie Croft. Picture: Simon Hall

It was a missed opportunity with Salford nowhere near their best, but tries by Brodie Croft and Shane Wright ultimately gave the hosts a 14-6 victory.

The result left Last with a record of two wins from six games since taking the reins from Lee Radford.

On being asked where it left his prospects for the head role, Last said: "It depends which way you look at it.

"Are they going to look at the fact we're playing with plenty of effort, desire and competing hard?

Castleford Tigers' Adam Milner attacks the line. Picture: Simon Hall

"I'm proud of the fact we're competing hard but that's a given for me. You should compete hard every time you play.

"People say 'the effort was there' but it should be there. You're professional rugby players and have a duty to pull on that shirt and give everything you've got.

"What I'm frustrated with is our execution being a little bit off.

"In regards to my prospects, they're 50/50."

Last added: "It's going to be a disappointing chat because the mood I'm in now, I'm not feeling enthused. That's the rollercoaster of the profession we're in.

