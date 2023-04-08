News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 minute ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
15 minutes ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
37 minutes ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs
Match action from the Good Friday clash between Batley and FeatherstoneMatch action from the Good Friday clash between Batley and Featherstone
Match action from the Good Friday clash between Batley and Featherstone

Batley 18-26 Featherstone: Rovers hold off spirited second half Bulldogs fightback to continue unbeaten run at the top of the Championship

Featherstone Rovers held off a spirited second half fightback from Batley Bulldogs to win their Good Friday clash at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

By Dominic Brown
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 10:01 BST

After a James Meadows penalty gave the Bulldogs the lead, Rovers replied with a brace of tries from Josh Hardcastle, before Luke Briscoe and Joseph Leilua crossed the whitewash to establish a 20-2 lead at half time.

Batley replied after the break with a Josh Hodson try but Connor Jones put Rovers further ahead.

Tries from Adam Gledhill and Aidan McGowan cut Featherstone’s lead to eight points, but Rovers held on for the win and maintained their unbeaten record at the top of the Championship.

Match action from the Good Friday clash between Batley and Featherstone

1. Action

Match action from the Good Friday clash between Batley and Featherstone Photo: Paul Butterfield

Photo Sales
Match action from the Good Friday clash between Batley and Featherstone

2. Action

Match action from the Good Friday clash between Batley and Featherstone Photo: Paul Butterfield

Photo Sales
Match action from the Good Friday clash between Batley and Featherstone

3. Action

Match action from the Good Friday clash between Batley and Featherstone Photo: Paul Butterfield

Photo Sales
Match action from the Good Friday clash between Batley and Featherstone

4. Action

Match action from the Good Friday clash between Batley and Featherstone Photo: Paul Butterfield

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
FeatherstoneBatley BulldogsBatleyFeatherstone Rovers