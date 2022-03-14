The Betfred Challenge cup sixth round draw has been made.

Possibly the tie of the round in terms of history will see Castleford Tigers travel to play their old rivals Leeds Rhinos.

Wakefield Trinity, meanwhile, have been handed an equally difficult tie as they have to travel to play Daryl Powell's Warrington Wolves.

And Championship leaders Featherstone face the daunting prospect of travelling to France to play last year's League Leaders' Shield winners Catalans Dragons.

The derby between Leeds and Castleford will be the sides’ fifth Cup meeting of the summer era and first in the competition since the 2014 final at Wembley, which was won by Leeds.

Tigers won 15-12 at Headingley in 1998 and Rhinos gained revenge with a 42-12 success at the Jungle three years later. The 2011 semi-final, at Doncaster, went to golden point extra-time before a Kevin Sinfield penalty goal sent Rhinos through to the final.

Trinity, who have not reached the final since 1979, face successive visits to the Halliwell Jones Stadium after being drawn away to Warrington.

The ties are due to be played on the weekend of March 25 to 27.

Full draw is:

Catalans v Featherstone

Whitehaven v St Helens

Warrington v Wakefield

Hull KR v Bradford or Leigh

Wigan v Salford Red Devils

Leeds v Castleford Tigers

Sheffield v Hull FC